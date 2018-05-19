Watch Lea DeLaria Give a Fisting Tutorial at Vulture Festival

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

Comedian Cameron Esposito spoke to actress Lea DeLaria, a.k.a. Orange Is the New Black’s Big Boo, in a live edition of her LGBTQ+ interview podcast Queery on Saturday at Vulture Festival. In a conversation that explored topics of identity, personality, gender, sexuality, and civil rights, the two queer comedians considered how limited discussions about sex and queer sex can be, specifically the mysteries around fisting.

“People don’t understand what’s involved with fisting,” Esposito said. “Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, it’s too big.’ ” And you’re like, ‘No, it’s not, um. It’s not a full-on, it’s not a punch.’”

DeLaria jumped in to offer to give a fisting demonstration. “Okay, can I have a volunteer?” she joked, before diving into a tutorial using her hands, sans volunteer. “Look for the car keys, look for the car keys. Juuuudy Garland. Look for the car keys, look for the car keys. Juuuudy Garland. Joan Crawford.”

Afterwards, Esposito said that their discussion was more sex talk than she’s ever done on any episode of Queery. “It’s an act of revolt to talk about sex as a dialogue,” DeLaria said. “It’s an act of revolt. We are standing up to asshole Trump and saying, ‘Fuck you.’”