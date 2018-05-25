What’s Leaving HBO: June 2018

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Each month, several films leave HBO’s library. We provide a list of departing titles and recommend a few standouts so you can watch them before they’re gone forever (or are just available on a different site). For more coverage of the best titles available on HBO, including our top picks from last month and updates on what’s new on HBO this month, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub.

This Month’s Highlights

Leaving June 30

If you missed it last year: Kong: Skull Island

A lot of the titles leaving HBO this month are the exact sort that you hear about and say, Oh, I’ll catch that when it’s streaming somewhere. And then it drops, and you say, Oh, that movie dropped, I should check it out some lazy Sunday. And then you forget about it until it’s gone. Kong: Skull Island is that kind of movie, a weird Apocalypse Now–esque take on King Kong starring Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, and Samuel L. Jackson — and I’m here to remind you to not forget about it! Set an alarm, throw a watch party, or just have a nice refreshing drink by yourself because Kong is leaving HBO at the end of June and you’ve almost certainly told yourself that you’d catch it when it hit streaming. Leaving June 30.

Leaving June 30

For an oddball historical fantasy: The Great Wall

Another exceedingly strange blockbuster, The Great Wall exists at the crossroads of Chinese and American big-budget cinema. A co-production directed by Zhang Yimou and starring Matt Damon and Pedro Pascal (alongside Chinese stars like Jing Tian and Andy Lau), The Great Wall is a giant, ridiculous monster movie set during the Song dynasty. Damon and Pascal play a pair of mercenaries who are taken prisoner and find themselves asking the absurd, incredible question at the heart of the movie: What if the Great Wall was built to keep more than just people out? Leaving June 30.

Leaving June 30

Or a much grimmer fantasy: The Purge: Election Year

Although they might not be the best horror films of the decade, the Purge movies are certainly the definitive ones. Their central concept has entered the pop-cultural lexicon, its anxieties are steeped in the culture and class-war rhetoric of today, and while they’re not subtle, each film is compelling in the way it gradually opens up the world, going for bigger chaos but also bigger ideas. Election Year widens the scope to focus on the government’s role and interest in maintaining the Purge, as disaster befalls presidential candidate Charlie Roan and she’s forced to survive Purge Night on the streets of D.C. Leaving June 30.

Full List

Leaving June 9

• Lights Out

Leaving June 22

• Mechanic: Resurrection

Leaving June 28

• Semi-Pro

Leaving June 30

• (500) Days of Summer

• 2 Fast 2 Furious

• A United Kingdom

• The Box

• Bratz: The Movie

• Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

• Fast & Furious

• The Fast and the Furious

• The Fate of the Furious

• The Great Wall

• Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

• Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

• Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

• Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

• Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix

• Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

• Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

• Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

• Hoosiers

• The Hours

• I Love You, Beth Cooper

• Into the Blue

• King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

• Kong: Skull Island

• Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

• Role Models

• Species

• Species II

• The Informant!

• The Purge: Election Year

• The Time Traveler’s Wife

• Warcraft

