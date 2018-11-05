Leighton Meester to Star in Single Parents, a New Liz Meriwether Comedy for ABC

As networks across the television landscape euthanize your favorite shows, ABC is hoping to provide some new faves. The network has ordered Single Parents to series, a new project from creators J.J. Philbin and Liz Meriwether that stars Taran Killam and Leighton Meester. Killam plays Will, a single dad who gets folded into a group of fellow solo parents helping one another out. As a devoted dad doing it all, Will has lost track of himself, and his new friends — including Meester’s Angie — are going to get him back on his feet in the dating scene and help him get back in touch with himself. Should we start shipping Angie and Will now, or wait until the show actually starts?