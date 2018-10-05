Latest News from Vulture

26 mins ago

Fox Cancels Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, and Last Man Standing

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s series finale will air May 20.

5:13 p.m.

John Mulaney’s ‘Street Smarts’ Detective Is Not Laughing

First of all, Bittenbender would never wear a cowboy hat with a three-piece suit.

4:24 p.m.

Harper Lee Estate Settles Legal Battle Over Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird Play

Scott Rudin has made peace with the Lee estate over the Aaron Sorkin–scripted production.

4:24 p.m.

Watch This Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again Video and Descend Into Madness With Me

Lily James kissed her teacher! That teacher is Celia Imrie!

4:22 p.m.

The Rise and Fall and Rise of Meek Mill

Everyone supports him now, but three years ago, it was a different story.

3:03 p.m.

Salt-N-Pepa Will Perform With En Vogue at the Billboard Music Awards

Presumably “Whatta Man.”

3:00 p.m.

Leslie Odom Jr.’s 10 Favorite Books

Ta-Nehisi Coates, Toni Morrison, Malcolm X, and more.

2:27 p.m.

Adult Swim Makes a Massive 70-Episode Renewal of Rick and Morty

McDonald’s is going to have to find a lot more Szechuan sauce.

1:19 p.m.

Bradley Cooper Joins the Battle of the Leonard Bernstein Biopics

Cooper versus Gyllenhaal, pick your composer.

1:15 p.m.

Sharon Horgan’s Motherland Captures the Insanity of Early Parenthood

It’s one of the first sitcoms since Horgan’s Amazon dazzler Catastrophe to make me slightly injure myself while laughing.

1:01 p.m.

The Lesbian Coming-of-Age Film Banned in Kenya Just Premiered at Cannes

Rafiki’s lead protagonists and their endless reserve of raw, bittersweet chemistry are the film’s greatest asset.

11:00 a.m.

Why Do Movies Cast Actors of Different Ages to Play Childhood Friends?

The upcoming Tag is the latest example of a trope I can’t stop thinking about: when 47-year-olds and 34-year-olds play middle-school friends.

10:59 a.m.

It’s Time for Catfish to Come to an End

I can tell you as someone who has watched every episode that the show has absolutely gotten worse.

10:44 a.m.

Beyoncé’s ‘Drunk in Love’ Producer Accused of Raping Two Singers

Bebe Rexha has tweeted that producer Detail also attempted to assault her at a recording studio.

10:18 a.m.

Predator Trailer: Jacob Tremblay Accidentally Summons Some Aliens

With Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, and Keegan-Michael Key.

10:07 a.m.

Michelle Wolf on WHCD: ‘Every Single Person Loved It’

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders loved it. She called me, she was like, ‘I loved it so much.’”

10:00 a.m.

Spotify Will No Longer Promote R. Kelly on Its Playlists

He has been found in violation of Spotify’s new Hate Content and Hateful Conduct policies.

10:00 a.m.

Listen to the Mean Girls Musical’s Song About Being in Love and Bad at Math

Cady Heron is “Stupid With Love.”

9:39 a.m.

The Disturbing Merchandising of The Handmaid’s Tale

The bitterly bleak femicidal dystopia seems like the last show that should inspire wearables and swag.

9:00 a.m.

A History of Stanley Kubrick in 21 Tracks

Kubrick was a distinctive visual stylist, but he also made innovative use of music — so we created a playlist that doubles as a career history.