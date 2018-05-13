Seann William Scott Will Replace Clayne Crawford for Lethal Weapon Season 3

The very lethal behind-the-scenes drama plaguing Fox’s Lethal Weapon has officially come to an end, and the result might not be what fans were hoping for. As confirmed by Variety, Clayne Crawford — who plays Martin Riggs in the buddy cop dramedy alongside Damon Wayans’s Roger Murtaugh — has officially been fired from the series after multiple reports of toxic on-set behavior, reports of which Crawford confirmed were true. The show has been renewed for a third season, with Seann William Scott replacing him as a brand-new character “who folds into a partnership” with Murtaug. “Warner Bros. Television has decided not to renew Clayne Crawford’s contract for Lethal Weapon,” WBTV said in a statement.