Seann William Scott Will Replace Clayne Crawford for Lethal Weapon Season 3

Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images

The very lethal behind-the-scenes drama plaguing Fox’s Lethal Weapon has officially come to an end, and the result might not be what fans are hoping for. As confirmed by Variety, Clayne Crawford — who plays Martin Riggs in the buddy cop dramedy alongside Damon Wayans’s Roger Murtaugh — has officially been fired from the series after multiple reports of toxic on-set behavior, reports of which Crawford eventually confirmed were true. The show has been renewed for a third season on the network, with Seann William Scott replacing Clayne as a brand-new character “who folds into a partnership” with Murtaug. (This will be Scott’s first leading role on primetime television.) “Warner Bros. Television has decided not to renew Clayne Crawford’s contract for Lethal Weapon,” WBTV said in a statement. Fox did not indicate how they would narratively handle the departure of Crawford’s character.

The saga surrounding Crawford was first brought to the public’s attention in late April, when reports surfaced that the actor exhibited a “history of bad behavior” on Lethal Weapon, which resulted in him being “disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment.” (One of the reports stated that he and his co-star, Wayans, were not on speaking terms due to an on-set altercation.) Crawford later confirmed the veracity of the reports in an Instagram message, apologizing if his “passion for doing good work” was misconstrued or made anyone uncomfortable, as he takes “great pride in treating everyone in life with dignity and kindness.”

Forgive my delayed response. #truth A post shared by Clayne Crawford (@claynecrawford) on Apr 24, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

Crawford has yet to comment on the termination. However, he didn’t seem too concerned when rumors about his firing began to emerge a few days ago.