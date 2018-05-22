Liam Neeson Will Expand His Skills for Men in Black Spinoff

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SeriousFun

It requires a very particular set of skills to bring rogue aliens in line, so luckily it looks like Earth’s most secret government agency has gained a key recruit. Deadline is reporting Liam Neeson has signed on to join the cast of the upcoming Men In Black spinoff. The cast, which also includes Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, will be playing all-new characters as the new film expands on the existing MIB cinematic universe. It’s set to be directed by F. Gary Gray, who most recently directed The Fate of The Furious.

It sounds like Neeson’s character will have a cushier job than usual though, playing the head of MIB in London as the franchise looks to make its newest iteration more international. It’ll probably be a lot like the American MIB office except no one has a deductible and they drink tea instead and say “bloody” a lot. The film already has a release date of June 14th, 2019, so all you wedding planners have had plenty of notice.