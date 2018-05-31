Lisa Ling’s 10 Favorite Books

Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

The Bold and Bawdy New Queens of Comedy

Instead of gay people trying to fit into traditionally heterosexual and male comedy spaces, they’re creating a gay paradigm.

12:18 p.m.

Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlani’s ‘What I Need’ Video Is Exactly What #20GayTeen Needs

This is the Thelma & Louise we’ve always deserved.

12:14 p.m.

The Tragedy of Henry Jennings in The Americans Series Finale

Henry was the show’s punch line for years, but in the end, his role paid off in a massively emotional way.

12:07 p.m.

Robert Pattinson Joins Timothée Chalamet Movie As Netflix Tries to Break Tumblr

Can someone check on stan Twitter?

12:05 p.m.

Megan Amram’s 101 Best Trump Tweets, Ranked

Megan Amram has hundreds of great Trump tweets. Here are the best of the best.

11:41 a.m.

The Americans: In Memoriam

Philip and Elizabeth Jennings killed an awful lot of people.

11:20 a.m.

Tom Arnold Responds to Roseanne Cancellation: ‘She Wanted It to Happen’

“They lost it all because somebody didn’t say, ‘Get that phone out of her hand.’”

11:11 a.m.

Exclusive: Meet the 10 Guests of Hotel Artemis

Featuring an emasculated arms dealer and the world’s leading assassin.

11:07 a.m.

Cosby Accuser Details Her Sexual Assault: ‘I Was Crying Out Inside’

“I was crying out inside in my throat in my mind for this to stop and I couldn’t do anything.”

10:44 a.m.

The 10 Best Musical Moments in The Americans

From Fleetwood Mac’s “Tusk” to that spectacular song in the series finale

10:09 a.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Pusha-T, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, James Blake

Pusha-T is having a week for the ages.

10:00 a.m.

Jane Fonda’s Extreme Bravery, Then and Now

A look back at Jane Fonda’s most political and prolific decade — and why she’s been called “the most politically outspoken star in Hollywood history.”

9:37 a.m.

Samantha Bee Calls Out ‘Feckless C*nt’ Ivanka Trump Over Immigration

“We are going to talk about racism and I just popped an Ambien, so buckle up, everyone!”

9:13 a.m.

Spotify’s CEO Now Says R. Kelly Ban Was ‘Rolled Out Wrong’

“It was never about punishing one individual artist or even naming one individual artist.”

9:00 a.m.

Lisa Ling’s 10 Favorite Books

Amy Tan, Gabriel García Márquez, Dr. Seuss, and more.

9:00 a.m.

How Big Beat the Odds to Become One of the Most Beloved Movies of the ’80s

Nobody expected much from Tom Hanks’s 1988 film — and yet Big became the third-biggest hit of the season.

9:00 a.m.

In Praise of L3-37, Solo’s Best Star Wars Addition

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s droid is the best addition to the Star Wars universe since The Last Jedi’s sexual height differences.

9:00 a.m.

Claire Danes and Jim Parsons Are Stunningly Good in the Graceful A Kid Like Jake

Danes and Parsons star as parents of a non-gender-normative 5-year-old in Silas Howard’s drama.

8:22 a.m.

Shailene Woodley Is Finally Ready to Call Herself a Feminist

“I think at this point it is important to use that word as a tool just for means of other people understanding who you are.”

1:46 a.m.

Maroon 5 and Cardi B Conjure a Magic Circle of Women for New Video

We almost want Maroon 5 to just leave the room.