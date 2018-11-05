The Frozen Musical’s ‘Let It Go’ Is Gloriously More Extra Than the Original

You might have thought that Idina Menzel, high priestess of belting, achieved the high watermark of chilly, modulating empowerment ballads with the original recording of “Let It Go,” but somehow Broadway’s version of the song is yet more extreme. Onstage in Frozen the musical, Caissie Levy plays Elsa the ice queen, and as you can see in the video above, takes that option up in her big centerpiece song — you know, just for the drama of it all. The last verse includes a whole backing ensemble, too. Disney knows how to burn (er, freeze) money.