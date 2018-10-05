Latest News from Vulture

11:00 a.m.

Why Do Movies Cast Actors of Different Ages to Play Childhood Friends?

The upcoming Tag is the latest example of a trope I can’t stop thinking about: when 47-year-olds and 34-year-olds play middle-school friends.

10:59 a.m.

It’s Time for Catfish to Come to an End

I can tell you as someone who has watched every episode that the show has absolutely gotten worse.

10:44 a.m.

Beyoncé’s ‘Drunk in Love’ Producer Accused of Raping Two Singers

Bebe Rexha has tweeted that producer Detail also attempted to assault her at a recording studio.

10:18 a.m.

Predator Trailer: Jacob Tremblay Accidentally Summons Some Aliens

With Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, and Keegan-Michael Key.

10:07 a.m.

Michelle Wolf on WHCD: ‘Every Single Person Loved It’

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders loved it. She called me, she was like, ‘I loved it so much.’”

10:00 a.m.

Spotify Will No Longer Promote R. Kelly on Its Playlists

He has been found in violation of Spotify’s new Hate Content and Hateful Conduct policies.

10:00 a.m.

Listen to the Mean Girls Musical’s Song About Being in Love and Bad at Math

Cady Heron is “Stupid With Love.”

9:39 a.m.

The Disturbing Merchandising of The Handmaid’s Tale

The bitterly bleak femicidal dystopia seems like the last show that should inspire wearables and swag.

9:00 a.m.

A History of Stanley Kubrick in 21 Tracks

Kubrick was a distinctive visual stylist, but he also made innovative use of music — so we created a playlist that doubles as a career history.

8:37 a.m.

A Roomful of Men Asked Carey Mulligan Terrible Questions at Cannes

Get it together, monsieurs.

1:44 a.m.

Audience Member Livetweeted Greta Gerwig’s Reactions to I Feel Pretty

The Lady Bird filmmaker is allegedly a loud moviegoer.

12:19 a.m.

Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Michael Cohen’s Slush Fund

A news story involving the president of the United States and a porn star somehow keeps getting juicier.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Why The Americans Keeps Reminding Us Someone Important Is Going to Die

You can feel in your bones as you watch that things will not end happily for everyone.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Americans’ Keidrich Sellati on Playing the Neglected Jennings Child

And the time Matthew Rhys made him cry.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Americans Recap: In Case of Emergency

After a botched and very gruesome mission, how much longer can Philip continue holding on?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

How That Grisly Scene on The Americans Was Filmed

It rivals the show’s famous suitcase scene.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

On the Set of The Americans Gamechanging Episode, ‘Harvest’

It’s the beginning of the end.

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Archer: Danger Island Recap: Anyone for Chinchilladas?

This week, the series makes some promising moves toward creating meaning within the parameters it’s set for itself.

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

NBC Renews Law & Order: SVU for Its 20th Season

The network also ordered another season for Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: That’s a Relief Effort

Bethenny helps the Puerto Rico relief effort, and I would rather watch months of this than see one more Skinny Girl logo on television ever again.