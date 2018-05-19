Luc Besson Has Been Accused of Rape

Luc Besson, the director and screenwriter behind Nikita, The Big Blue, and Subway, has been accused of rape, and is currently being investigated by the French authorities, Europe 1, reports. According to the article, an unnamed 27-year old actress made a complaint against Besson on Friday morning. She alleges that during a meeting at Le Bristol hotel in Paris, Besson put something in her tea, causing her to eventually lose consciousness. When she woke up, she claims, Besson was touching her and penetrating her. He then departed from the hotel, leaving behind a large sum of cash. After the incident, the actress left and went to a friend’s house, she says. Besson’s lawyer responded to the claims in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, saying, “Mr. Besson fell from his chair when he learned of these accusations, which he flatly denies.”