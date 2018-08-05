Madonna Gave a Surprise Performance at the Met Gala

Photo: Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Madonna (the secular one) arrived at the Met Gala in a golden crown made of crosses, a black veil, and a gown by Jean Paul Gaultier. While she looked gorgeous, she wasn’t the showstopper of the red carpet — that honor went to Rihanna and/or Frances McDormand. But you didn’t think she of the burning crosses would let the Catholicism-themed Met Gala get away from her, did you?

No, she didn’t. Madonna managed to get her time in the spotlight when she gave a surprise performance. She entered the Great Hall in a giant cloak and proceeded to sing “Like a Prayer” and “Hallelujah.” Instead of an upbeat gospel choir, she used Gregorian chants as background music. Several female dancers complemented the medley. Halfway through, she changed from her monastic garb into a white, angelic dress for her emotional rendition of “Hallelujah.”