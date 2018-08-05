If the first Mamma Mia 2 trailer is to be believed, Meryl Streep is going to die somewhere in this movie. The latest trailer (above) is a lot more upbeat, but still doesn’t answer the whole death question. How much will she be in this movie? Is this because she signed on to Big Little Lies? Anyway, in the musical sequel, we catch up with pregnant Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) who’s contemplating the lessons she learned from Donna (Streep), who’s probably dead. As Sophie tries to understand how her own mom faced motherhood, Rosie (Julie Walters) and Tanya (Christine Baranski) tell her stories from Donna’s pregnancy. Lily James and a gaggle of young hotties play the original movie’s leads in flashbacks. There’s singing, dancing, and the same trio of old snacks (Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård, Colin Firth), before an unexpected guest helicopters in: Cher (only three years Streep’s senior!) plays Donna’s mother. Mamma Mia 2: Keep your eyes open bitch. See it in theaters summer 2018.