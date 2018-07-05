The 8 Best Comics to Read in May

All the Answers by Michael Kupperman (Simon and Schuster)

There was a time — not so long ago, in the grand scheme of things — when Joel Kupperman was a household name in America. While his age was still in the single digits, he was the primary player on a radio game show entitled Quiz Kids, where his preternatural prowess for mathematics catapulted him into the halls of pop-culture stardom. It also ruined his life and, to an extent, the lives of those around him. In this disquieting nonfiction work, Joel’s son, cartoonist Michael Kupperman, unearths his father’s now-forgotten fame and elucidates the trauma that it inflicted. Michael is one of the finest and most recognizable writer/artists in the industry, known for his fantastically funny Tales Designed to Thrizzle series, and one sits in awe at this stark change in tonal course. His rotoscope visual style is firmly intact, but the story he’s telling is a heartbreaker that delves into psychological trauma, the evolution of broadcast media, and — of all things — the legacy of American anti-Semitism. Readers looking for a graphic memoir in the vein of Fun Home and Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? will find much to admire here.