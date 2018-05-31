Maroon 5 have released a video for their single ‘Girls Like You’ featuring Cardi B as one of the aforementioned girls. The video features an astonishing assortment of women being summoned to dance behind Adam Levine as he sings about girls like them. The lineup is so insane, it seems like between this and Drake’s ‘Nice for What’ we now have an accurate historical music video record of all the women who exist. Appearing in the video are many of your favs, including Phoebe Robinson, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Chloe Kim, Millie Bobby Brown, Lilly Singh, Camila Cabello, Aly Raisman, Mary J. Blidge, and Ellen Degeneres just to name a few. Cardi B herself appears to drop her verse looking like an April O’Neill who no longer even needs those turtles. At the end of the video, all the women form a circle and hopefully cast some kind of magic spell, otherwise that’s just a waste of a good circle.