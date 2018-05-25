Here’s a fun fact: More cast and crew members are making Broadway debuts in the Mean Girls musical than in any other Broadway show this season – including Tina Fey, who wrote the script. So fetch!

At the August Wilson Theatre, we wanted to know: How did the Mean Girls cast and crew get started in theater and make it to the big stage for their debuts? We all start somewhere, and listening to others who have “made it” on Broadway is an inspiration. Fey and the cast and crew share their advice, earliest memories, and childhood acting photos in the video above.

“Watching this group get better and better, I know it’s corny, but there are a lot of stars up there,” said producer Lorne Michaels. “They’re really talented, and you’re going to be hearing about them for years to come.” Find tickets here.