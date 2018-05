Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

What’s Leaving Hulu: June 2018

Don’t miss your chance to rewatch A League of Their Own.

6 mins ago

Meet Julianna Margulies’s Fearsome Magazine Editor in a Exclusive Dietland Clip

Kitty Montgomery cares a lot about the readers of Daisy Chain.

6 mins ago

A Guide to Every Upcoming Action Movie With a Female Lead

The future is female assassins out for vengeance.

22 mins ago

The Tale Is a Nuanced Memoir of Sexual Abuse

With the word abuse I fear I’ve already misrepresented director Jennifer Fox’s complex ambitions.

9:10 a.m.

Lily Allen Won’t Be Shamed

“I don’t set out to annoy people or grab headlines. I say the truth because that’s all I have.”

9:00 a.m.

Mary Shelley Makes a Polite Period Drama Out of One of History’s Wildest Teens

A miscast Elle Fanning leads this disappointingly bloodless would-be romance.

8:42 a.m.

How Does Amazon’s Picnic at Hanging Rock Compare to the Movie and the Book?

The new mini-series is much, much bigger than Joan Lindsay’s original novel or Peter Weir’s classic movie.

8:27 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein Arrested on Rape Charges

Weinstein posted $1 million in bail and will wear a monitor.

8:00 a.m.

The Tale and the Truth About 13-Year-Old Girls

Director Jennifer Fox has created one of the most extraordinary depictions of childhood sexual abuse ever put on film.

6:45 a.m.

Pusha-T’s Daytona Is His Best Album in Years

And you can tell he knows it’s great.

12:57 a.m.

Pusha-T Drops Daytona and the Summer of Kanye Begins

The tweets were just the beginning.

Yesterday at 11:25 p.m.

Southern Charm Recap: Hilton Heads Up

What is wrong with these people? Their bodies are as battered as their iPhones.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Thomas Sadoski Has Some Serious Words for Jessica Walter’s Co-stars

And one of them is “pathetic.”

Yesterday at 11:14 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap: Swipe Up for Glamour

We’re down to a remarkably great top five.

Yesterday at 10:51 p.m.

John Mayer Is Over It and We’re Here for It

This is Mayer’s “I Give Up” phase and we can relate.

Yesterday at 9:50 p.m.

The Boba Fett Spinoff Is Happening

This is all that matters now.

Yesterday at 9:02 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Recap: Blast From the Past in a Glass

I think about Angelina Pivarnick a lot.

Yesterday at 7:41 p.m.

David Cross Says He Will ‘Unequivocally Apologize’ to Jessica Walter

“I’m sorry that we behaved the way we behaved.”

Yesterday at 6:19 p.m.

NBC Will Stage Hair As a Live Musical, So Start Wondering About the Nudity

So, did anyone tell them about all the full frontal?

Yesterday at 4:56 p.m.

Summer Music Preview: Drake, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and So Much Kanye

Plus: Wild speculation about Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Childish Gambino.