Meghan Markle’s Suits Castmates Attend the Royal Wedding

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

After months of anticipation, some unfortunate paparazzi drama, and a Lifetime biopic, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially tied the knot. And in addition to Oprah, Idris, Victoria and David Beckham, Elton John, and a team of other celebrity guests, almost all of Markle’s Suits co-stars made the trip across the pond to witness the royal nuptials.

In true team spirit, most of the attending cast members — which included Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams (plus Troian Bellisario of Pretty Little Liars fame), Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer and Jacinda Barrett — arrived at Windsor Castle together, at about 6 a.m. Eastern Time. Take a look at some of their very glamorous, uh, suits, below.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Abigail Spencer entered the scene with Markle’s BFF Priyanka Chopra, who, as promised, wore some impressive headgear.

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett, who both starred in the series (and are also married), arrived together.

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

“This is wonderful family affair,” Sarah Rafferty told the Today show yesterday, at its set in Windsor.

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

“I got the news early and I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ It was like both of us in the trailer, just like, ‘You’re dating a prince,’ ” Rick Hoffman said on the Today show.

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

“This is an incredible step in her life, and so to bear witness to that is extraordinary,” Gina Torres, who set to star in a Suits Spinoff, said yesterday.

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Patrick J. Adams, who plays Markle’s onscreen husband, brought his real-life wife, Troian Bellisario (aka. Spencer on Pretty Little Liars).

Now, to the reception!