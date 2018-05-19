Meghan Markle’s Suits Castmates Attend the Royal Wedding

After months of anticipation, some unfortunate paparazzi drama, and a Lifetime biopic, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially tied the knot. And in addition to Oprah, Idris, Victoria and David Beckham, Elton John, and a team of other celebrity guests, almost all of Markle’s Suits co-stars made the trip across the pond to witness the royal nuptials.
In true team spirit, most of the attending cast members — which included Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams (plus Troian Bellisario of Pretty Little Liars fame), Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer and Jacinda Barrett — arrived at Windsor Castle together, at about 6 a.m. Eastern Time. Take a look at some of their very glamorous, uh, suits, below.
Abigail Spencer entered the scene with Markle’s BFF Priyanka Chopra, who, as promised, wore some impressive headgear.
Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett, who both starred in the series (and are also married), arrived together.
“This is wonderful family affair,” Sarah Rafferty told the Today show yesterday, at its set in Windsor.
“I got the news early and I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ It was like both of us in the trailer, just like, ‘You’re dating a prince,’ ” Rick Hoffman said on the Today show.
“This is an incredible step in her life, and so to bear witness to that is extraordinary,” Gina Torres, who set to star in a Suits Spinoff, said yesterday.
Patrick J. Adams, who plays Markle’s onscreen husband, brought his real-life wife, Troian Bellisario (aka. Spencer on Pretty Little Liars).
Now, to the reception!