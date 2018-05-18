If you can style a fascinator with a power suit, you are cordially invited to attend the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The cast of Suits has officially touched down in London town and are quickly making the royal rounds. Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman all stopped by the Today Show’s set in Windsor to have a chinwag with Hoda and Savannah about the nuptials. For starters, none of them thought they’d be invited — because, well, it’s Suits — and each joke that they got their invitations with varying degrees of regality: doves, a palace guard, MI6, the usual.

But all of them knew this day would come, and will gladly tell you that they knew it before literally everyone. “I got the news pretty early. I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ It was like both of us in the trailer, just like, ‘You’re dating a prince,’” Hoffman says (the Lifetime movie even recreated this moment, though, in the film, it’s her hairdresser with the goss). “I was like take it slow, don’t let him hurt you.” Aw! Rafferty and Torres add, “It’s a great match” and “This is an incredible step in her life, so to bear witness to that is extraordinary.”

Markle’s TV husband, Patrick J. Adams, and his real-life wife Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, have also arrived and can be found knocking back pints at England’s oldest pub.

I have historically ale’d. A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on May 17, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

Co-star Gabriel Macht is also on the scene and getting his tourist on at Buckingham Palace with his family. When in England!

Yesterday #london #hydepark Today #guess A post shared by Gabriel Macht (@iamgabrielmacht) on May 16, 2018 at 7:51am PDT

Co-stars Abigail Spencer and Amanda Schull are also expected to attend, and even some USA network executives and crew members will be there, according to reports, but the rest haven’t announced themselves yet. Meanwhile, Markle’s BFF Priyanka Chopra has arrived and has shared on her Instagram story that she’s currently getting fitted for what will surely be a smashing headpiece. If you’re not already giddy, check your pulse.