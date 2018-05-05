Comment dites-vous, awkward? After French First Lady Brigitte Macron divulged this week how her First Lady gal pal Melania Trump can’t “go outside” or “do anything” in the White House except stand around and look pretty, Trump had no choice but to swing by The Late Show to set things straight. Mostly that everything is, indeed, sort of true. Kind of. “Fake news, Stephen. There’s no need for me to open a window,” she explained. “At least until my hair grows out long enough for Emmanuel Macron to climb up and save me. Grooooow!” Melania, Melania, let down your hair, so that tasty French snack may climb thy golden stair!