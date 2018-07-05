Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist Will Be Carole King on Broadway This Summer

Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Fans of Supergirl, rejoice! People who vaguely remember the later seasons of Glee, experience a brief flash of recognition! Melissa Benoist is going to be making her Broadway debut. The actress who plays the titular role on Supergirl will spend the summer singing in Broadway’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. This will be Benoist’s Broadway debut and she’ll start performances June 7 and finish up August 4, presumably in time to go back to Vancouver, where Supergirl shoots, and keep saving the world. Laurie Metcalf’s daughter, a known Melissa Benoist superfan, will be thrilled. In tangentially related Supergirl/Broadway news, enjoy Jeremy Jordan singing a nice song.