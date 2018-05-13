Latest News from Vulture

12:02 p.m.

André 3000, Good Son, Releases New Music on Mother’s Day

“Look Ma No Hands” is a 17-minute sonic odyssey.

11:26 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth Gives Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Her Official Consent

Buckingham Palace released the handwritten document.

11:16 a.m.

Saturday Night Live Recap: Amy Schumer Keeps It Light

The ‘I Feel Pretty’ star helped the cast deliver a perfectly palatable Mother’s Day episode.

11:05 a.m.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Hanging Out With Rob Lowe

“So fun.”

10:11 a.m.

Melissa McCarthy Returns to SNL to Birth Another Iconic Character

Look at that sweater!

9:22 a.m.

SNL Combines Sex and the City and Handmaid’s Tale for Your New Favorite Comedy

The four gals just wanna brunch and bitch about their male commanders.

9:12 a.m.

The Dance-Horror Film Climax Is the Best Thing Gaspar Noé Has Made In Ages

It’s like if you turned Step Up into a horror flick.

2:01 a.m.

SNL Celebrates Moms With a Pleasant, Nonpolitical Cold Open

We can all finally just sit down and have a nice sketch where nobody swears or fights.

1:20 a.m.

Jim Parsons Injury Cancels The Boys in the Band Performance

This is so not Bazinga.

Yesterday at 10:22 p.m.

Benedict Cumberbatch Refuses Projects Where Women Aren’t Paid Equally

The actor cemented his status as “a good one” in a recent interview.

Yesterday at 8:43 p.m.

CBS Cancels Kevin Can Wait

He’s gonna be waiting awhile.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 Is One of the Key Pop Culture Works of the Trump Era

It speaks directly to the persistent cultural conditions that made Trump possible.

Yesterday at 3:03 p.m.

Why NBC’s Decision to Rescue Brooklyn Nine-Nine Makes Business Sense

It’s one of the least risky calls Peacock execs will make this week.

Yesterday at 2:19 p.m.

Cardi B Deletes Instagram Account Following Fight With Azealia Banks

Banks likened her to an “illiterate, untalented rat.”

Yesterday at 1:34 p.m.

Cate Blanchett and Famous Women Made a Stand for Representation at Cannes

“Women are not a minority in the world, yet the current state of our industry says otherwise.”

Yesterday at 1:04 p.m.

Lindsey Buckingham Thinks Fleetwood Mac Has ‘Harmed’ Their Legacy By Firing Him

“The point is that they’d lost their perspective.”

Yesterday at 11:47 a.m.

This Millionaire Host Suffered the Biggest Mistake a Millionaire Host Can Make

Is it A) Miming the answer B) Giving away the answer C) Saying the wrong answer D) Smoking?

Yesterday at 11:02 a.m.

Ugh, Here Are All of the TV Shows Cancelled This Season

Comedies are taking a hard hit.

Yesterday at 10:17 a.m.

Oprah Smokes Pot! (According to Gayle)

Nice.

Yesterday at 10:04 a.m.

Did Jean-Luc Godard Use Michael Bay’s Footage, Then Pull An ‘I Don’t Know Her’?

It’s the unlikeliest question of the fest.