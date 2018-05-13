Because we’ve clearly been going through Spicey withdrawals, Melissa McCarthy returned to SNL last night to perform another five-minute master class in comedy for us. But instead of McCarthy: Sean Spicer we have McCarthy: Doting, Overbearing Stepmother to Michael Che, who’s so gosh darn proud of her little fella co-hosting such a popular thing on the television. She just wants to attack his delicious face with smooches whenever he starts telling a joke! And regale the audience with stories about his elementary school poems about horseshoe crabs! He doesn’t even mind when the conversation veers to how juicy his buns are. If that’s not true step-child love, we don’t know what is.