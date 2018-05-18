On one hand, you might be thinking to yourself, “No, I would not like to see a puppet messily ejaculate for a comedically long amount of time.” On the other hand, well, you already clicked this post, didn’t you? You sure did. As the new exceedingly filthy red-band trailer for Melissa McCarthy’s The Happytime Murders demonstrates, the mysterious serial slaughter of a “beloved classic puppet television show” cast isn’t even in the top five most upsetting things you can plan on witnessing in the upcoming comedy.

Costarring Maya Rudolph, Elizabeth Banks and Joel McHale, The Happytime Murders also features drug use, gun violence and, perhaps most perturbingly, a lot of puppets standing up under their own power. It just doesn’t look right, does it? To see a puppet stand? Oh, also, a puppet offers to suck Melissa McCarthy’s dick. Anyway, The Happytime Murders debuts in theaters on August 17th.