Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

An update on Meryl Streep and the cinema of leaked documents: After her Oscar-nominated turn in Steven Spielberg’s The Post, Streep has a role in another drama about top-secret files. Streep will star in Panama Papers drama The Laundromat, directed by Steven Soderbergh, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on the Jake Bernstein book Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite, the film will tell the true story of how Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca helped the super-wealthy avoid taxes and attention in an influential shadow economy. Per THR, “Streep’s character details are being kept secret but sources describe it as being the emotional throughline of the movie.” Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas are reportedly in early talks to join Streep, with Netflix (which once had its own Panama Papers movie in development) said to be eyeing distribution. Evildoers, be sure to double encrypt your next shady deal — Meryl Streep is on the case!