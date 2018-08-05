The Best Met Gala Moments You Didn’t See on the Red Carpet

Everyone who took part in Monday’s Met Gala might be going to hell (JK! Probably!), but they looked like heaven doing it. All your faves turned it out, sacrilege-style, for this year’s theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. And while it was nice to know who the new pope is, not every memorable Met Gala 2018 moment happened on the red carpet. Which was actually white! There’s that Catholic imagination at work.
On Instagram, Solange twirled, showing off the lettering on her cape in slo-mo: “My God Wears a Durag.”
Cardi B, Kim Kardashian West, and Kris Jenner hung out, naturally.
Chadwick Boseman. Solange. Issa Rae. Letitia Wright is gonna legit cry, bro.
Franny McD. giving you a personalized dance tour of the Met for Vogue.
… Before she found herself between Diddy, John Boyega, and Lena Waithe!
SJP kisses her kids good-bye before transforming into a golden nativity, accompanied by her papal escort Andy Cohen.
Katy Perry bringing Kim K. her specially imported press-ons.
Tag yourself: Are you Cynthia Erivo’s bejeweled eyebrows, Lena Waithe’s cape, or Wakanda’s wholesome king Chadwick Boseman holding Letitia Wright’s hand?
Ms. Tina Knowles wasn’t happy with Giuliana Rancic’s commentary, before editing her caption to shout out Elaine Welteroth.
(Real) Jesuit priest Father James Martin — who worked with Andrew Garfield and Martin Scorsese on Silence — was told he looked “just like the real thing.”
And, of course, your own personal Jesus.