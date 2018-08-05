The Best Met Gala Moments You Didn’t See on the Red Carpet

Photo: Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Everyone who took part in Monday’s Met Gala might be going to hell (JK! Probably!), but they looked like heaven doing it. All your faves turned it out, sacrilege-style, for this year’s theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. And while it was nice to know who the new pope is, not every memorable Met Gala 2018 moment happened on the red carpet. Which was actually white! There’s that Catholic imagination at work.

my god wears a durag 🌹 A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on May 7, 2018 at 9:24pm PDT

On Instagram, Solange twirled, showing off the lettering on her cape in slo-mo: “My God Wears a Durag.”

Cardi B, Kim Kardashian West, and Kris Jenner hung out, naturally.

Chadwick Boseman. Solange. Issa Rae. Letitia Wright is gonna legit cry, bro.

Franny McD. giving you a personalized dance tour of the Met for Vogue.

… Before she found herself between Diddy, John Boyega, and Lena Waithe!

SJP kisses her kids good-bye before transforming into a golden nativity, accompanied by her papal escort Andy Cohen.

Katy actually flew my nails on her plane over to me from LA LOL They are just glued on! So had to show her! https://t.co/PS34k55KUW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 8, 2018

Katy Perry bringing Kim K. her specially imported press-ons.

#blackexcellence #metgala2018 #heavenlybodies A post shared by cynthiaerivo (@cynthiaerivo) on May 8, 2018 at 1:01am PDT

Tag yourself: Are you Cynthia Erivo’s bejeweled eyebrows, Lena Waithe’s cape, or Wakanda’s wholesome king Chadwick Boseman holding Letitia Wright’s hand?

Well, someone messed with the wrong mama. Ms. Tina doesn’t seem too pleased with Giuliana. #metgala2018 🍵 pic.twitter.com/GVBZdLAlvd — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) May 8, 2018

Ms. Tina Knowles wasn’t happy with Giuliana Rancic’s commentary, before editing her caption to shout out Elaine Welteroth.

Actually said to me at the #MetGala tonight:

"I love your costume."

"Is that, like, for real?"

"Funky outfit!"

"You're the best dressed dude here, bro." (High fives me.)

"You look just like the real thing."

And, truly: "I love that you got dressed up as a sexy priest." — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) May 8, 2018

(Real) Jesuit priest Father James Martin — who worked with Andrew Garfield and Martin Scorsese on Silence — was told he looked “just like the real thing.”

And, of course, your own personal Jesus.