Latest News from Vulture

6:06 p.m.

Damon Lindelof Calls His Watchmen a ‘Remix’ and Compares It to the Bible

He says the graphic novel is his “Old Testament.”

4:58 p.m.

In Unearthed Video, R. Kelly Boasts That It’s ‘Too Late’ to End His Career

In a newly surfaced Facebook Live video, R. Kelly dismisses the sexual-assault allegations against him.

4:51 p.m.

A Quiet Place Has Made a Very Loud $300 Million Around the World

The little creature feature that could is a huge winner for Paramount.

4:28 p.m.

The 5 Best Bits from Tig Notaro’s Special Happy to Be Here

“Oh, there she is. C’mon, let’s go Mitzy!”

3:33 p.m.

Michael Bay and Ryan Reynolds Are [Explosion!] Making a Giant Movie for Netflix

With Netflix’s biggest budget yet.

3:13 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Reunion Finale Recap: Hasta la Pasta

Why didn’t Andy Cohen ask if “pasta” is a code word for cocaine?

3:12 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Challenged Cannes on Female Representation. Did Things Improve?

Even jury president Cate Blanchett noticed.

2:25 p.m.

Theater Review: In Spandex and Sweat, Singlet Goes Its Own Way

A production at the Bushwick Starr that is like nothing else out there.

2:24 p.m.

The 90 Best Books for Comedy Fans

The ultimate comedy library.

2:01 p.m.

Ross Butler on His Big 13 Reasons Why Twist and Why He Left Riverdale

“I definitely see him as part of the problem. That’s a lesson we’re trying to teach with Zach.”

1:52 p.m.

Cate Blanchett Hopes Ocean’s 8 Is ‘Encouraging Children to Crime’

Metaphorically speaking!

1:43 p.m.

HBO Renews Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas for a Second Season

More problems, more areas.

12:45 p.m.

How Do I Get My Web Series Noticed by the Right People?

It’s so discouraging to feel like you keep sending your work out into a void, isn’t it?

11:57 a.m.

UnREAL Will Reportedly End With Season 4 on Hulu

And it’s been shortened to eight episodes.

11:22 a.m.

George Lucas Gave Ron Howard One Little Directing Tip for Solo

Who knows Han better than George Lucas?

11:11 a.m.

Katy Perry Had to Be Dragged Away From New Bachelorette Becca on Idol Finale

She wanted a rose and she’s not even single.

10:51 a.m.

George Clooney Made Himself Useful at the Royal Wedding by Bartending

A-plus wedding guest move.

10:48 a.m.

The Staircase Trailer: Netflix Has Your New Summer True-Crime Obsession

The case of Michael Peterson returns.

10:43 a.m.

Carol Burnett Tells Conan About Early Days in Comedy: ‘It’s Not for You Gals’

CBS told her that comedy “is a man’s game.”

10:26 a.m.

Issa Rae on Unaired Black-ish Episode: ‘That Would Infuriate Me’

She also recalls her own experience with ABC.