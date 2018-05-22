Miley Cyrus Pranks Jimmy Kimmel With Human Wrecking Ball

A few years ago, Jimmy Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney teamed up with Rihanna to give Jimmy a custom Bad Gal RiRi wake up. With strobe lights, fake cash, and a live rendition of “Bitch Better Have My Money,” Rihanna rushed the sleeping late-night host, still wearing his mouth guard. Not to be outdone, this year Molly enlisted Miley Cyrus to come in like a wrecking ball, fake rubble and all, to give Jimmy another early-a.m. wakeup. This one went a little more awry — “I hit him in the balls with the sledgehammer,” Miley admits after — but every good prank has a little collateral damage. Kelly Clarkson, can you be next?