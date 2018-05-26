Morgan Freeman Will No Longer Be the Voice of Vancouver Public Transit

Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

Earlier this week, CNN published eight allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against actor Morgan Freeman, leading Metro Vancouver’s transit authority to axe a planned promotional campaign which would have had Freeman deliver various transit system announcements as part of a Visa ad campaign. Everyone in “the Couv,” as it is commonly referred to, was very excited about it. Now, though, commuters taking the B line from South Granville to Wreck Beach will no longer get to hear Freeman inform them that they are riding on a “smoke free bus.”

Thankfully there are plenty of other homegrown Vancouver celebrities who can step in in this public transit voice-over crisis. Anyone know what Grimes is up to, or how she feels about transit unions?