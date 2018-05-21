Mowgli Trailer: Here’s the Other, Darker Live-Action Jungle Book Movie

Formerly known as Jungle Book: Origins, Andy Serkis’s long-in-the-works live-action take on Rudyard Kipling’s novel is coming soon, and it really wants to remind you that it’s different from that live-action Disney Jungle Book movie that you might have seen two years ago. For one, Mowgli has a different cast, with Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more. Secondly, this movie is all dark and twisted. Mowgli’s locked in a cage! Maybe humans are the real animals. Mowgli comes to theaters October 19.