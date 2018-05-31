Brian Huskey’s Mr. Neighbor’s House Returns to Adult Swim Next Month

Brian Huskey, Jason Mantzoukas, Jesse Falcon, and Rob Corddry’s Mr. Neighbor’s House returns to Adult Swim next month for a brand-new special. The network announced today that a sequel to the group’s 2016 special, titled Mr. Neighbor’s House 2, will debut late next month. The half-hour special is described as a “live-action kid’s show that is too disturbing for kids” and stars Huskey as the titular character, who “learns the importance of telling the truth. But only when he tells the whole truth can he open the Secret Door and save Neighborton! Join him as he faces his personal demons, struggles to keep a grip on reality and hopefully uncovers a hidden truth. You never know what you’ll discover at Mr. Neighbor’s House!” Mary Holland, Marc Evan Jackson, and Jerry Minor round out the cast of the special, which airs on Adult Swim Sunday, June 24 at midnight. In the meantime, check out our interview with Huskey about the first Mr. Neighbor’s special.