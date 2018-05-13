So, What Do You Think of NBC’s New Fall Show Trailers?

Already moving on from the four shows it cancelled last week, NBC has taken a few of its younger, hotter shows out for a spin, all of which are set to make its debut for our viewing pleasure this fall. Specifically, we have a medical drama, supernatural drama, and family sitcom to tickle our small-screen fancy. Go and watch this trailer trio below.

Manifest

Toting itself as the next Lost, this drama depicts the aftermath of a turbulent flight when it lands at its designated airport — only for the crew and passengers to discover “the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on.” (Start guessing the culprit. A wormhole?) Even thought all of survivors are given a second chance at living their lives to the fullest, “a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.”

New Amsterdam

We’ve got a [looks at notes] another medical drama about a doctor trying to “disrupt the system” here. New Amsterdam takes place at the oldest public hospital in America, where the newest medical doctor makes it his mission to “breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded, and underappreciated hospital.” (Step one: Fire everyone in the cardiac surgical department.) He’s also dying of cancer, which makes his purpose all the more pressing.

I Feel Bad

This modern mom comedy follows a “mother, wife, friend, boss, and daughter” who’s “perfectly OK with being imperfect” ans she navigates her life — even if that means asking her colleagues if she’s still bang-able at the age of 40. Amy Poehler is executive producing I Feel Bad for an extra seal of funny lady approval.