NBC Has Canceled Great News, in News That Is Not

In some Great News bad news, NBC has thrown the show to the trash heap of network sitcoms canceled this week. This afternoon, the network canceled the Tina Fey–produced sitcom about a woman (Briga Heelan) and her mother (Andrea Martin) working at a TV news station after two seasons. Though it never took off in the ratings, the show developed a cult following for its fast-paced surreal comedy, in the tradition of previous NBC shows like 30 Rock. Yesterday, Fox canceled three of its own critically well-received series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, and Last Man on Earth, making this feel like a very grim time for a certain kind of network comedy sensibility.

