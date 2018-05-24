Since you definitely don’t spend enough time just watching all the shows you like, now you can listen to official podcasts about them, too. Entertainment Weekly announced today that NBC will be launching a podcast network, beginning with programs for American Ninja Warrior (hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila) and The Good Place (hosted by Marc Evan Jackson, who appears in the series). The Ninja pod will go live today, and feature interviews with fan-favorite competitors talking about their lives in and out of competition, and on the Good Place pod, Jackson will talk about episodes with guests like creator Mike Schur and star Jameela Jamil. The latter debuts on June 1, and will also tease elements from the upcoming third season. NBC had previously been producing a Late Night With Seth Meyers podcast, which will get summer installments dubbed “Summer Fridays” that will include sketch comedy and new interviews.