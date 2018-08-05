NBC Gives Good Girls Another Year of Doing Bad

Photo: NBC/Steve Dietl/NBC

NBC’s Good Girls will live on to, perhaps, become good women. The network announced that it renewed the series — which stars Mae Whitman, Christina Hendricks, and Retta as moms who decide to rob a grocery store — for a second season. Maybe this time they’ll rob a larger grocery store!

In addition to renewing Good Girls, NBC also picked up two new shows. The Enemy Within will star Jennifer Carpenter as a former CIA operative now serving a life sentence in prison for being a traitor, until an FBI agent played by Morris Chestnut recruits her to track down a criminal “she knows all too well.” The Village centers on “apartment building in Brooklyn that appears like any other from the outside but is quite unique inside.” That means that there’s a group of people from all different backgrounds inside who happen to be friends. “Sarah’s a nurse and single mom raising a creative teen; Gabe’s a young law student who got a much older and unexpected roommate; Ava must secure the future of her young, U.S.-born son when ICE comes knocking; Nick’s a veteran who’s returned from war; and the heart and soul of the building, Ron and Patricia, have captivating tales all their own.” It’s This Is Us: City Edition.