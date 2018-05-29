Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand Will Give Her First Interview in 13 Years

After 13 years, Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand will break her media silence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC’s Kate Snow will interview the former Temple University women’s basketball administrator, who accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2004. In April, Cosby was convicted on three counts of drugging and assaulting Constand. Per THR, Constand will share her story as part of a special edition of Dateline NBC, titled “Bringing Down Bill Cosby: Andrea Constand Speaks,” on Friday, June 1, at 10 p.m. The special will include Constand’s interview, plus interviews from her mother Gloria, and four other Cosby accusers (Janice Baker-Kinney, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Heidi Thomas, and Chelan Lasha). Snow anchors the Sunday edition of NBC Nightly News, and interviewed 27 Cosby accusers in 2013 for “The Cosby Accusers Speak.”