NBC Will Stage Hair As A Live Musical, So Start Wondering About The Nudity

NBC already has Bye Bye Birdie waiting in the wings of its live musical production schedule, but the network is adding another show to the queue. According to Variety, Hair Live! has been announced by the network, with an air date of spring 2019. The original production opened on Broadway in 1968, and it follows a group of counter culture youth fighting against sexual repression, conservative parents, and the Vietnam war in the 1960s. Hair is also notable for some full-frontal group nudity, so NBC execs either didn’t see any Hair stagings before they committed to the project, or they’re just going to wash it out of the script — which would be an appalling act of censorship to Claude, Berger, Sheila, and their tribe. Craig Zadan and Neil Meron will executive produce as they have for each of NBC’s televised musicals since The Sound of Music. Let’s see how much sun they will allow to shine in.