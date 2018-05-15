NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Tweets About ‘Multiple Physical Assaults’

Photo: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Shortly after her last episode of NCIS aired, Pauley Perrette claimed in a series of tweets that she endured “multiple physical assaults,” though she declined to name the alleged abuser. Perrette spent 15 seasons playing forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on the CBS drama, but retired from the role with last week’s episode. Per BuzzFeed, Perrette did not mention NCIS by name in the tweets, but seemed to imply that she was assaulted while working on an acting job, writing that she kept the story quiet out of fear that it would cost crew members a job.

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened,” Perrette tweeted on Sunday. “But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me.” She added in another post, “Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans’ Telling the story, THE TRUTH.”

She then explained that she had not spoken publicly because she thought, “I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people,” adding, “I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime.”

Perrette claimed there was a “very powerful publicity machine” that was spreading false stories, and said “he did it” without elaborating on who “he” is. She tweeted, “It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults.”

I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said) — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

Maybe I'm wrong for not "spilling the beans" Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime. I'm... Just... ? — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

There is a "machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity "machine". No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

I've been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

Neither CBS nor Perrette has publicly spoken about the social-media posts since they were published on Sunday.