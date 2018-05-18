A Christmas Prince Sequel Is Coming to Netflix’s Esteemed Film Catalogue

Enough people watched, hate-watched, ironically watched, ironically-watched-but-secretly-and-sincerely-enjoyed, or otherwise consumed Netflix’s nonsense rom-com A Christmas Prince for the algorithm to demand a sequel. So, lo and behold, a sequel is coming. In a new teaser, released before Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding this weekend, the future royal Amber, who is still bad at taking notes, prepares for her wedding to her beau, who is technically no longer a prince but a king. Anyway, Netflix did not change the title to reflect his new position, so A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding will be coming to you this holiday season.