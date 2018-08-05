Santa Clarita Diet Has Been Renewed to Satisfy Your Zombie Appetite

Sheila! Wants! Brains! Braiiiiiins! (Okay, this show might be more Real Housewives than Night of the Living Dead, but still.) So, Netflix will acquiesce and give her some. Santa Clarita Diet has been renewed by the network for a third season, which is set to premiere sometime in 2019. The whole gang is returning — Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, and Skyler Gisondo — for ten more episodes, as the Hammond family continues to quench their matriarch’s thirst for human man meat. Sorry, Nazi human man meat. Gary and Joel better have more Quadrophenia and ear-scratching bonding sessions.