Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Netflix to Release Chronological Cut of Arrested Development Season 4

Creator Mitch Hurwitz announced “Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences.”

21 mins ago

Is Thanos Hot?

The Vulture staff is intensely split on the Avengers: Infinity War villain.

1:06 p.m.

Most Likely to Murder Is No Garden State

A shaggily directed ensemble of beloved TV actors does not equal a movie.

12:56 p.m.

We Quizzed Helen Mirren on Her Most Famous Lines — and She Only Missed One

“My brain’s like a sieve, I probably won’t remember any of them!”

12:55 p.m.

Exclusive: Busy Philipps to Host Late-Night Talk Show

The actress and social-media star will soon have her own program on E!, according to sources.

12:41 p.m.

Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement

The new docuseries from producer Jay-Z is coming to Paramount in July

12:37 p.m.

What Will Happen in the Next Avengers Movie?

We have some theories.

12:30 p.m.

Every Charlize Theron Performance, Ranked From Worst to Best

Ahead of Tully, we rank everything from Aeon Flux to Atomic Blonde.

12:15 p.m.

How Laurie Simmons’s Photographs Ended Up in Two Galleries at Once

Including images of her daughters in body paint.

11:41 a.m.

What We Did and Didn’t Learn From the Ant-Man and the Wasp Trailer

But does it reveal whether it takes place before or after Infinity War?

11:13 a.m.

Shostakovich, With Bright L.A. Glare, at Lincoln Center

Dudamel brings out the symphony’s loudest, brightest aspects.

10:20 a.m.

Ibiza Trailer: Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer, Phoebe Robinson Take a Trip

Richard Madden is there, too!

9:54 a.m.

The Best Songs of 2018 (So Far)

Including Cardi B, the Weeknd, Kasey Musgraves, Beach House, Janelle Monáe, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

9:38 a.m.

Excuse Me, Which Spice Girl Did Justin Timberlake Hook Up With?

Never Have I Ever strikes again!

9:19 a.m.

Mean Girls and SpongeBob Lead the 2018 Tony Nominations

Angels in America, The Band’s Visit, and Harry Potter also made strong showings.

9:07 a.m.

Kanye Explains Why He Likes Trump in New Video, and It’s Exactly What You Think

“Me putting the [MAGA] hat on forces an evolution.”

9:07 a.m.

7 Actresses on Whether The Men of #MeToo Should Get a Path to Redemption

Some prominent Hollywood women at the Tribeca Film Festival gave us their takes.

9:00 a.m.

The Story Behind H. Jon Benjamin’s Failed Children’s Show, Midnight Pajama Jam

“As we kept doing the show, our audience didn’t exactly swell.”

8:30 a.m.

In Her New Book Motherhood, Sheila Heti Confronts an Eternal Female Crossroads

The writer takes up the problem of whether to have a baby in her engrossing autobiographical novel.

12:58 a.m.

John Cena Replaces Dwayne Johnson in Upcoming Action Flick The Janson Directive

All future action stars should have to wrestle The Rock before we let them have a career. Seems like a good litmus test.