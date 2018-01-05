Depending on whom you ask, the Netflix season of Arrested Development, which split up all its characters into fractured story lines, was either a feat of savvy internet genius or a green-screened mess (or both). Now, as a new season of the show approaches, Netflix is giving the world the opportunity to revisit that polarizing fourth season. Creator Mitch Hurwitz announced on Twitter that Netflix will be releasing “Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences” on May 4 — better known to the Bluths as “Cinco de Cuarto” — which will “shuffle the content from 15 individualized stories into 22 interwoven stories the length of the original series.” Hurwitz promises that “it’s funny in a whole new way” and adds that he has “NO MORE exciting updates,” which probably translates to “no comment on Jeffrey Tambor.”