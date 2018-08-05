Latest News from Vulture

Bankruptcy Judge Grants Harvey Weinstein Access To Weinstein Company Emails

Weinstein’s legal team argued that emails related to his alleged victims could exonerate the disgraced movie mogul.

10:00 p.m.

﻿The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Finale Recap: Fawning All Over

This season of RHOBH did not necessitate a three-part reunion special.

10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: The Wild Ambition of Dance Nation

The fierce lives of girls who want something more.

9:25 p.m.

Backstreet Boy Performed in Drag as the Spice Girls

Obviously they sang “Wannabe.”

8:28 p.m.

Jordan Peele Is Recruiting An All-Star Team For His Next Film, Us

Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, and Elisabeth Moss are in talks to star.

7:50 p.m.

Netflix Staying In The Stephen King Business With In The Tall Grass Adaptation

James Marsden is in negotiations to star.

6:37 p.m.

Southern Charm Star Being Investigated For ‘Forcible Rape’

Thomas Ravenel is alleged to have abused multiple women.

6:04 p.m.

Katy Perry Extends Literal Olive Branch to Taylor Swift

Symbolism!

5:17 p.m.

All 19 Star Wars-Themed Sketches Produced By Saturday Night Live

From Bill Murray’s lounge singer in 1978 up through Donald Glover’s bit about diversity in a galaxy far, far away.

5:09 p.m.

Pamela Fryman Is the Busiest Person This Pilot Season

The veteran director helmed four pilots competing for spots on the prime-time lineup.

5:08 p.m.

Behind the Insanity of Pilot Season, TV’s Hunger Games

The fate of 75 broadcast pilots hang in the balance as the broadcast networks prepare to announce their lineups to advertisers next week.

4:51 p.m.

Clayne Crawford Reportedly Fired From Lethal Weapon, Fox Looking to Recast Him

The show needs a new lead to be picked up for a third season.

3:51 p.m.

Sweetbitter Star Ella Purnell on Tabloid Rumors and Being Typecast

“Tess feels very much like she is not trying to please anyone. She is not living to anybody else’s expectations of life.”

3:24 p.m.

Roman Polanski Threatens Lawsuit Over Academy Expulsion

“Mr. Polanski has a right to go to court and require your organization to follow its own procedures, as well as California law,” his attorney said.

2:58 p.m.

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter to Reteam for Bill and Ted’s Third Excellent Adventure

Be excellent to each other. *shreds on air guitar*

2:29 p.m.

The Women on the Cannes Jury Will Make You Forget About the Met Ball

Cate Blanchett, Ava DuVernay, Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, and Burundian singer Khadja Nin joined forces to create a Voltron of glamour.

2:19 p.m.

Sanaa Lathan ‘Would Never’ Bite Beyoncé, According to Sanaa Lathan

“I adore Beyoncé. I would never do anything malicious like that,” Lathan claims.

1:55 p.m.

Kanye West Let Us Down

If he never comes back from wandering out on the edges with the trolls and the racists, the times we felt inspired by his work still belong to us.

1:17 p.m.

Lu Over the Wall Is a Goofy, Lovable Mermaid-Vampire Dance Musical

Masaaki Yuasa’s foray into G-rated material is a bouncy, inventive success.

1:08 p.m.

Gabrielle Union Is ‘Figuring It the F*ck Out’

Gabrielle Union on Breaking In, taking the “low road,” and obsessing over Judy Blume.