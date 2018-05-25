New Azealia Banks Video Expands On the Empty Warehouse Genre

We’ve officially entered a golden age for people who own empty warehouses (See: Exhibit A and Exhibit B.) Or, a slump in business for people who build and design music video sets. How you see this trend depends on whether you’re a warehouse half-empty or half-full kind of person. Azealia Banks’s video for ‘Anna Wintour’, which was released today, is the latest attempt to make good use of the remnants of American manufacturing. The video’s simplicity allows the viewer to focus solely on Banks’s choreography, and it also expands on the existing genre of warehouse videos, literally, by taking us to just outside the warehouse. As a work, it’s a great example of the wonderful things that can be accomplished with a nice camera, a very thin t-shirt, and the ability to climb a fence.