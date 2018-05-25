Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:46 p.m.

Morgan Freeman Releases New Statement On Harassment Allegations

“I am devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye, by Thursday’s media reports.”

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

New Azealia Banks Video Expands On the Empty Warehouse Genre

We’ve officially entered a Warehouse Period.

Yesterday at 7:48 p.m.

The New World Cup Song Is Here and So Is Will Smith

This is the closest we’ll get to being part of the action, America, so live it up!

Yesterday at 7:15 p.m.

Pusha-T and Drake Beef Escalates With ‘Duppy Freestyle’

Drake is mad as hell and he is not gonna take it anymore.

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: June 2018

The Trials of Muhammad Ali is not to be missed.

Yesterday at 4:23 p.m.

This Week in Late Night: Vomiting, Vibrators, and Ocean’s 8

Let’s catch up on everything that happened in late night this week.

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

This Week in Comedy Podcasts: Alia Shawkat on Queery

You look like you could use a great comedy podcast episode.

Yesterday at 3:17 p.m.

The St. Elsewhere Finale at 30

All these years later, what does Tommy’s snow globe mean?

Yesterday at 2:21 p.m.

Man Who Accused George Takei of Sexual Assault Walks Back Parts of His Story

He may not have been drugged or groped by the Star Trek actor, contrary to what he has previously said.

Yesterday at 2:10 p.m.

Alyssa Limperis and Newfound Twitter Fame

Talking with Alyssa Limperis about Twitter and making videos with her mom.

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

Let’s Talk About That Crazy Solo: A Star Wars Story Cameo

It’s not as canonically implausible as you might think.

Yesterday at 1:56 p.m.

The Gospel According to André Explores the Life of André Leon Talley

The fashion raconteur is the subject of an unfortunately superficial biographical doc.

Yesterday at 1:31 p.m.

How Will Amy Schumer’s Huge Spotify Deal Change the Podcast Industry?

Spotify is reportedly paying more than $1 million for rights to Schumer’s podcast.

Yesterday at 1:00 p.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: June 2018

Have you seen Kong: Skull Island yet?

Yesterday at 12:46 p.m.

A List of Every Part of Han Solo’s Backstory That Gets Explained in Solo

From how he got his name to how he met Lando.

Yesterday at 12:25 p.m.

Report: Spotify Might Put XXXTentacion’s Music Back on Playlists

Reps for Kendrick Lamar allegedly called Spotify’s CEO and threatened to pull his music in response to the new policy change.

Yesterday at 12:04 p.m.

What Lauren Groff Can’t Live Without

“I eat my feelings. They taste most delicious in the form of dark-chocolate peanut-butter cups.”

Yesterday at 11:54 a.m.

What Books Did Harvey Weinstein Carry on His Perp Walk?

A pair of Great Men biographies.

Yesterday at 11:31 a.m.

Tracy Morgan Has Equal Love for Tiffany Haddish and Craft Services

Craft services is the actual O.G. of The Last O.G.

Yesterday at 11:29 a.m.

11 Films to See This Memorial Day Weekend

Are you in the mood for Solo? Or are you feeling a little Book Club?