New on Netflix: June 2018

For the chance to search your heart: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Is this the hill today’s nerds will die on? So be it: The Last Jedi is a fun, ballsy addition to the new Star Wars canon, with moving, empathetic performances from Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher supplementing a whole host of intrigue from the new characters. The story line packs the best twists in the franchise since we discovered Darth Vader was Luke’s father, and the casino-planet scene doesn’t drag as much as you remember it does. People, we’re about to be so inundated with mediocre Lucas-inspired product that the mere mention of the Force ten years from now will make us want to vomit. Enjoy the good ones while we have them, please, and don’t encourage the haters. Available June 26.

Available June 3

For the only comic who’s figured out how to anger everybody for the right reasons: The Break With Michelle Wolf

Sure, nobody needs yet another snarky political comedy show in the Trump era. But be honest: Doesn’t knowing that the host of Netflix’s new foray into the genre already brought the entire Washington Establishment to its knees make climbing aboard just a little more compelling? Even just Michelle Wolf’s brilliant stand-up, not to mention her past work with The Daily Show, would’ve been enough to make The Break one to watch. If she can also replicate the scorched-earth brilliance of her White House Correspondents’ Dinner set on a weekly basis, we could be looking at the first true heir to Jon Stewart’s throne. Available June 3, with new episodes every Sunday.

Available June 15

Because Gilliam madness is (finally) back in style: The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

Terry Gilliam has been dreaming the impossible dream far outside the realm of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. In 2009, he was faced with the task of cobbling together a big-budget fantasy epic whose star, Heath Ledger, had died midway through filming. But the wild part is, Gilliam’s solution — hire Jude Law, Colin Farrell, and Johnny Depp to each play different versions of Ledger’s character as he slips into various dream worlds — made the film a deeper, sadder, and richer experience, bringing it closer to its essential themes about magicians who transform their appearances in order to escape the real world. Available June 15.

Available TBD

• iZombie: Season 4

• Life Sentence: Season 1

• Supergirl: Season 3

Available June 1

• Busted!: Season Finale

• November 13: Attack on Paris

Available June 3

• The Break With Michelle Wolf (streaming every Sunday)

Available June 7

• Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (streaming every Thursday)

• The Night Shift: Season 4

Available June 8

• The Hollow

• Marcella: Season 2

• Sense8: Series Finale

• The Staircase

• Treehouse Detectives

Available June 9

• Wynonna Earp: Season 2

Available June 10

• Portlandia: Season 8

Available June 14

• Marlon: Season 1

Available June 15

• Queer Eye: Season 2

• The Ranch: Part 5

• True: Magical Friends

• True: Wonderful Wishes

• Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

Available June 16

• Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

Available June 17

• Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez

• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

Available June 22

• Cooking on High

• Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2

• Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2

Available June 25

• Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

Available June 26

• Secret City

Available June 29

• Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits

• GLOW: Season 2

• Harvey Street Kids

• Kiss Me First

• La Forêt

• Nailed It!: Season 2

• Paquita Salas: Season 2

Available June 30

• Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory

Available June 1

• 101 Dalmatians

• Assassination Games

• Blue Jasmine

• The Boy

• The Covenant

• The Departed

• George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

• He Named Me Malala

• Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

• Just Friends

• Miracle

• National Treasure

• Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

• Outside In

• The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

• Righteous Kill

• Rumor Has It

• Singularity

• Taking Lives

• Terms and Conditions May Apply

Available June 2

• The King’s Speech

Available June 5

• Thor: Ragnarok

Available June 8

• Alex Strangelove

• Ali’s Wedding

Available June 14

• Cutie and the Boxer

Available June 15

• The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

• La Hora Final

• Lust Stories

• Maktub

• Set It Up

• Step Up 2: The Streets

• Sunday’s Illness

Available June 16

• In Bruges

Available June 18

• Encerrados

Available June 19

• Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Available June 22

• Brain on Fire

• Derren Brown: Miracle

• Us and Them

Available June 23

• Tarzan

Available June 24

• To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

Available June 26

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi

• W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

Available June 29

• La Pena Maxima

• Recovery Boys

• TAU

Available June 30

• Mohawk

