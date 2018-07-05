Nicki Minaj Officially Announces Her Upcoming Album Queen

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

What with the recent release of her two Vulture certified bangers “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz,” it’s no surprise to hear Nicki Minaj is just about ready to drop her fourth album. While giving you her all on the Met Gala red carpet this evening, Minaj revealed that Queen will arrive on June 15, so your wait will be mercifully short. Between the impending arrival of Queen and 2 Chainz’s impromptu proposal, more people should use the Met Ball to let slip their exciting news. Like, for example, it’s probably not a coincidence Nicki and Cardi B are hanging out together tonight, right? Right? Right.