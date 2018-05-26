Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Her Relationships and Fixes Yours

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Nicki Minaj is quickly becoming everyone’s most important female friend. And with her new album Queen coming out on August 10th, she opened up for some serious girl talk on Twitter today, hinting at the struggles that may have inspired the album’s title. Minaj started off by laying out some facts about her love life, “#Queen, know your worth. I’ve been proposed to 3 times; asked by 4 boyfriends to have their child. Being emotionally, mentally, or physically abused just to crack a fake smile on the gram & show off a ring is not happiness. Being cheated on, humiliated, belittled… for the gram?”

But Minaj is quick to pivot from spilling tea to pouring hot coffee for anyone who needs to wake up from a bad relationship. “#Queen, know your worth. You were a Queen before him. You’ll be a Queen after him. He can’t make or break you. Being equally yoked is what you should strive for. Spirituality is key. Once your spirit can soar on its own, then you are ready to “allow” him the privilege of ur time.”

The rapper then appears to hint at support for the #metoo movement, or maybe she’s just calling it like she sees it. Regardless, she pulls no punches, “Having men treat you like dog shit because they’re famous or have money is the new era we live in. Word to the gram. Arguing w|other women while defending your abuser is the new era. Word to the gram. #Queen 8|10|18”

While Minaj doesn’t call anyone out by name, she has had publicized relationships with both Nas and Meek Mill. But whoever Minaj is currently involved with, it seems like he might have a lot of work to do. “New boy asked if I could have his baby in a year & a half. On God I said: “ain’t pushin out his babies til he buy da rock”. Then I busted out laughing. He said: “I’ll put a ring on it. I’ll do anything it takes”. Yet all I could think of his how much I love my new found freedom.”

She then responded to Young Money label mate Mack Maine’s surprise at her words with a warning: “When I tell you I hate Mack. I can’t even have serious girl talk cuz here he go. I had to school him the other day & defend ALL WOMEN! Chile! NOTTTT on my watch!!!!! Queen SZN is HERE!!!! If you not appreciating the goodT woman you have, EXIT! Cuz she bout to know her worth.”

This is bad news for bad boyfriends everywhere, because it looks like the Queen that Minaj is channeling is Elizabeth I. So that means this summer’s big trend might just be swearing of bad dudes in favor of big, theatrical outfits. Sorry guys!