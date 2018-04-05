Nicki Minaj Wears a Leather Leotard in ‘Chun-Li’ Music Video

Nicki Minaj has delivered proper music videos for her two newest singles, “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz.” The former gets an outsize visual (a welcome upgrade from the previously released vertical video) and opens with Nicki speaking in solemn voiceover about an ex, before a clap of thunder ushers in LED lights and the song’s beat. Nicki’s on her throne, with her henchman, wearing diamond-encrusted lingerie and a leather leotard. (Despite the “Bitch, it’s King Kong / Yes, it’s King Kong” lines, Kong himself doesn’t make an appearance.)

“Barbie Tingz,” however, has less to offer than even the previously-released lyric video. Nicki is a marionette doll, in streetwear, in corsets, in Oscar de la Renta couture, delivering the song’s snarling verses.