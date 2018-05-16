When Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson stopped by Complex’s Open Late, the comedian recalled a strange experience the SNL cast had with its November 7, 2015, guest, Donald Trump. “He was weird all week,” Davidson told Open Late host Peter Rosenberg. “He faked a phone call during a table read.” Davidson mimed the president picking up a cell phone, and then immediately saying, “Fantastic, okay great,” Davidson continued, “Then he hung up and he goes, ‘Hey everybody, my book just went No. 1.’” Davidson pointed out that the phone did not ring, nor did Trump even pretend to pause and listen to the person on the other end of the line. This wasn’t the only time that week the business man’s improvisation skills were poorly received — supposedly Trump also made up some of his lines on the fly during the sketch show, and the jokes did not land.