Photo: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

Renowned American novelist Philip Roth has died at age 85. The New York Times confirmed the news, citing the author’s close friend Judith Thurman. He was a prolific and lauded writer whose novel American Pastoral won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1998. And, in 2005, he became only the third living writer to have his books added to the Library of America. He retired from writing in 2012.