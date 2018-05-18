Okay, so Phoebe-Waller Bridge claims on The Graham Norton Show that she did, in fact, search the word “droid” prior to her Solo: A Star Wars Story audition. However, she also asserts the results didn’t specifically say “a robot.” Which makes us wonder if there is some special Google available only to British multihyphenates, because, hey, that definition is definitely coming up on the first page of search terms. Even if the Killing Eve writer and producer didn’t find the Star Wars meaning of droid, she would have found the Motorola phone definition, which honestly would have put her closer to the role. She ended up nailing it anyway, so it sounds like it worked out for the best. Now we just need that cab driver and his entire family to explain themselves on The Graham Norton Show and we’ll be good to go.