Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Theater Review: Summer and Smoke Has That ‘Immaterial Something’

A Tennessee Williams revival that’s deeply moving.

24 mins ago

Broadway’s Spamalot Is Going To The Big Screen

Monty Python’s Eric Idle will write the script.

7:00 p.m.

Overboard is the Kind of Remake We Can Get Behind

The bilingual reimagining of an under-seen Gary Marshall rom-com is unexpectedly fresh.

6:52 p.m.

Carrie Coon Is Your New Star of The Sinner

She will play a mysterious cult leader trying to build utopia in upstate New York.

6:40 p.m.

The What We Do In The Shadows Series Lands At FX

The show will be a spin off of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s mockumentary film about the lives and loves of New Zealand vampires.

6:04 p.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Is Reportedly Ending With Season Four

Consider us bummed.

5:43 p.m.

Eight New Books You Should Read This May

Rachel Kushner, Jamel Brinkley, Michael Ondaatje, William Trevor, and more.

5:30 p.m.

Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing Might Come Back on Fox

News you can probably thank Roseanne for.

5:23 p.m.

It’s Going Down: Pitbull Composed the Film Score for John Travolta’s Gotti

Dale, Gotti!

3:11 p.m.

Conan On TBS Will Be Switching To A Half-Hour Format

The comic is also expanding his business dealings with his parent network.

3:04 p.m.

How Broken Lizard Capitalizes on Super Troopers 2 Will Make or Break Them

“You guys are the most successful sketch comedy group ever!” And we’re like “What are you talking about? Every day is a fucking struggle.”

3:04 p.m.

Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski Expelled from Oscars Academy

The board of governors voted that the men violated the newly implemented rules governing Academy members’ conduct.

1:38 p.m.

Bill Cosby’s Wife Slams His Guilty Verdict As ‘Mob Justice’

She says her husband was “labelled as guilty because the media and accusers said so.”

1:35 p.m.

Netflix Is Trying to Get in Fewer Fights With Everyone

“We are trying to treat our movies as series and release them directly to our members and not trying to compete with the theatrical system.”

1:32 p.m.

The Best Podcasts of 2018 (So Far)

Caliphate, Slow Burn, I Only Listen to the Mountain Goats, and much more.

1:20 p.m.

The Rain Is a Gripping Apocalyptic Drama, But It’s a Bit Too Familiar

If you’re up for another grim TV show about the end of the world, Netflix has the Danish show for you!

1:17 p.m.

Céline Dion Serenades a Cranky Deadpool in This Ashes Music Video

“Beat it, Spider-Man.”

1:15 p.m.

The Best Comics of 2018 (So Far)

From a lovey-dovey Batman to a cross-dressing prince.

1:08 p.m.

The Delicate Fury of Keri Russell on The Americans

Russell is giving one of the most complex performances ever on television.

1:06 p.m.

From Michael Cohen to Michael Clayton: A Look at the Fixer

Michael Cohen reminds us that the fictional fixer archetype is a lot of fun — and a lot of bullshit.